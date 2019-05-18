Metro Detroit weather: Mild Friday evening with a few showers

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday, Motown!

Friday evening will be mild and mostly cloudy with a few showers. There’s a greater chance of showers tonight, but much warmer weather is on the way Saturday and Sunday. The warm weather will end with thunderstorms by the end of the weekend.

After a pleasant afternoon with milky sunshine and highs near 70 degrees, Friday evening will be mild, with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers will be around during dinner and the start of tonight's Tigers baseball game against Oakland.

Sunset is at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Friday night has a better chance of widespread showers, especially by dawn Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m. ET.

Saturday may start early morning showers, but the rest of the day will be sunnier and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be near 75 degrees. It will be a great day for walking up and down the Detroit River or through the Detroit Zoo or Greenfield Village. Delightful weather for the 4:10 p.m. Tigers game at Comerica Park and outside Motor City Comic Con in Novi.

Saturday night will be warm and partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 50s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and much warmer. It will feel like summertime with highs in the low 80s. On Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, there is a chance of thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. These storms have a slight chance of becoming strong to severe, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs each day will be in the low 60s. Lowes each night will be in the 40s.

