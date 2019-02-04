Metro Detroit weather: Mild Monday with temps in the 40s

After starting four out of five days last week with below zero temperatures, today we're starting off with temperatures in the 40s (6 to 8 degrees Celsius). It'll actually feel mild when you walk out the door! And when you do leave for work, you may want to grab both the sunglasses and the umbrella. Satellite imagery shows some thinning of the clouds in Indiana, and that is headed our way. So don't be surprised (as we were yesterday) to see some sun this morning. However, skies will cloud over this afternoon, and showers - perhaps even with some rumbles of thunder - are likely from mid-afternoon through mid-evening as a cold front approaches. Ahead of that front we're in the warm sector, and temperatures will respond accordingly…reaching the low to mid 50s (10 to 13 degrees Celsius)…as a south wind at 10 to 15 mph ushers in one more day of that warm stuff.

Today's sunrise is at 7:44 a.m., and today's sunset is at 5:51 p.m.

The rain ends by mid to late evening as the cold front sweeps across the area. Temperatures will drop sharply behind the front, into the mid 20s to near 30 degrees (-4 to -1 degree Celsius). That means that some of that standing water will freeze overnight…watch for ice if you'll be out early Tuesday morning.

Partly cloudy and much colder on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Ice on the way

It appears that freezing rain will move into the area sometime after midnight Tuesday night, and continue through Wednesday morning. Untreated roads and sidewalks will become extremely slippery, so be on the alert for possible school closings due to the condition of the neighborhood and secondary roads. Temperatures should nudge a little above freezing (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) Wednesday afternoon, so salt will be very effective at reducing that ice.

And then the next storm

Following right on the heels of the Wednesday ice will be another storm on Thursday. This one could start with a wintry mix, but change to all rain as temperatures rise into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

A blustery and very cold Friday awaits us behind the Thursday storm, with windy highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

This weekend

Right now, this Saturday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Sunday may start dry, but some snow appears possible during the afternoon into Sunday night. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).



