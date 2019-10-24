Metro Detroit weather: Mild morning

Early morning showers are primary hitting our North Zone with a few showers possible in Livingston and Oakland Counties through this Thursday morning while most of us stay dry. Skies are mostly cloudy and temps are in the mid to upper 40s to near 50°F as you head out today, and highs will head back into the familiar mid and upper 50s this afternoon. The winds are a lot lighter today but they're blowing in slightly cooler air for the next couple of days WNW 5-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph at times.

Friday is another near miss with the rain as showers pass just to our south in Ohio tomorrow morning leaving Metro Detroit with a dry day Friday! Morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, and then partly sunny skies and guess what? Yep, highs will hit those mid and upper 50s and if it helps, that's right where we should be at the end of October in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

The weekend will be soaking wet and the timing is good for some, but not great for about 100,00 people in Ann Arbor. The Michigan State game will be dry in the afternoon with more of those mid 50s, and then rain moves in for the Michigan game Saturday night. Rain may hold off for most of your tailgating, but grab the rain gear as it should be wet during the whole game and it should be coming down pretty hard. Rain lasts into Sunday morning but skies clear a bit Sunday afternoon as highs take aim at the low 60s to end the weekend. Models show a few light showers moving through late on Monday and then cooler air on Tuesday with showers that should stay all rain. We'll keep an eye on the cold air to see if any snowflakes could mix in. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.