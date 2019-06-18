Metro Detroit weather: Mild morning with temps near 80° later

It’s a pretty nice Tuesday morning as you hit the roads or head out for a little walk or run with temperatures mainly in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. You can expect more high cloudiness coming and going today, but with more sunshine today highs should be near 80 degrees later this afternoon with light winds E 5-10 mph which means east siders are a degree or two cooler.

Wet weather will be on the way Wednesday but it should hold off until later in the afternoon to early evening tomorrow. Temps will again flirt with 80 degrees under partly sunny skies through mid afternoon as the humidity is on the rise. Scattered rain and thundershowers are likely after 2 or 3pm, but more widespread showers and storms move through Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The strongest storms producing a chance for severe weather will be south into Ohio with the heating of the late afternoon. It’s a Local 4 Severe Weather Radio Day Wednesday at the Meijer in Westland from noon to 7pm. We hope to see you out there.

We will need to keep the umbrella handy late Wednesday through the first half of Thursday. We will have a thick cloud deck producing showers Thursday and temps will likely hit the low 70s and then fall through the 60s during the showers. We will start to clear out late in the day and we get back into the sun Friday with highs bouncing back into the 75-80 degree range to end the work week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



