Metro Detroit weather: Mild start with 80s later

DETROIT - It’s a very warm or mild start with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s around Metro Detroit as you head out on this Hump Day.

Skies are mostly clear and will be mostly sunny most of the day today and highs will hit those mid and upper 80s. The humidity is not going to be a bad problem, yet. That will change tomorrow and especially Friday.

So, enjoy some comfortable 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds forming as we warm things up and enjoy a completely dry day. It’s that time of year to remind you that your lawns need about 1 inch of water a week to keep that nice green and lush look. No rain today!

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be a bit more muggy with a good deal of hazy sun to start the day. We will see morning 60s and 70s warming again into the upper 80s, feeling more like low 90s. You’ll need lots of water if you’re working or working out outside.

Sunshine though will combat a few showers and storms firing up with the heat of the afternoon tomorrow. These will be heat induced and scattered about SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario after 2 p.m. tomorrow. Not everybody gets in on the action. And we’ll need to keep a close eye to the skies as the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Michigan under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms later tomorrow and Friday.

Friday forecast

Friday will be very soupy and uncomfortable with heat and humidity taking the heat index again well into the 90s. There will likely be more scattered showers and storms with the heat of the day. There is no sign of relief from the heat for a while, so let’s make sure we’re checking on our neighbors and family who might struggle in the hot, hazy, humid summer stretch coming our way.

Weekend outlook

We will likely see a few showers again Saturday as we flirt with 90°F, and a dryer day Sunday with a nice mid to upper 80s.

