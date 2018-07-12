Metro Detroit weather: Mild Thursday start with temps in the 80s

DETROIT - It's another ideal summer day here in Detroit.

We are starting with nice and comfortable 50s to low 60s as you head out and parts of our North Zone are temporarily dipping into the upper 40s.

Everyone will warm up wonderfully today with plenty of sunshine filtered by some high cloud cover. Highs will head into the mid 80s with lower humidity and light winds SE 5-10 mph.

Friday forecast

The heat and humidity begin to crank up starting Friday all around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We will feel the ‘air you can wear’ by Saturday, still Friday is warming into the 90 degree range with dew points and humidity on the rise. S

o upper 80s to low 90s Friday will feel a few degrees warmer so take it easy with your outdoor activities. Showers and storms will be riding north of us all day tomorrow with scattered storms over Northern Lower which could impact the start of your weekend up north.

Saturday forecast

The heat is on Saturday as we hit 90 degrees feeling closer to triple digits perhaps and all of that heat adds instability bringing scattered shower chances. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but keep an eye to the skies for hit and miss showers and storms.

Sunday forecast

It looks like the exact same pattern Sunday with warm and muggy air leading to a few round of showers.

Our best shot at wet weather ahead looks to be Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning -- stay tuned.

