Metro Detroit weather: Minor snow showers expected Thursday morning

DETROIT - Winter doesn't officially begin until two weeks from Friday, but it seems like it's already underway in Metro Detroit.

The 4 Live Radar is tracking snow flurries, mostly in the North Zone and on the east side. Those are moving out and we should be dry shortly after sunset.

Clouds will thin and lows will arrive overnight in the low to mid-20s. Temperatures in the upper teens are possible in our North and West zones.

Wednesday night's winds will be higher, so wind chills will be in the teens overnight and slightly higher by daybreak.

Snow showers will move in Thursday morning, but should miss the morning commute. Expect them to move north to south through the area after 9 a.m. Accumulations will be minor -- just a couple of tenths of an inch, if any. Highs will only reach the mid-30s with some afternoon cloud breaks.

Colder air will invade Thursday night. Lows will be in the teens nearly everywhere, while barely holding onto 20 degrees in Detroit.

On Friday, we won’t make it out of the 20s in the afternoon. Our consolation prize will be more sunshine.

The weekend will be sun-filled with only slightly higher temperatures in the afternoon. Friday night and Saturday morning will bring the coldest temperatures of the forecast, with our entire area dropping into the teens.

The forecast will stay dry through most of next week with a slight moderation toward normal temperatures.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.