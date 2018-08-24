Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring a severe storm threat

DETROIT - It’s been another splendid day, with sunshine and high clouds creating a very picturesque end of the work week. Clouds will continue increasing and, by this evening, we’ll become mostly cloudy.

Scattered light showers are possible overnight, but dry air overhead should allow us to keep the pre-sunset hours dry for our outdoor plans -- but still keep an eye on our app’s radar just in case. Lows tonight won’t be as cool as recent nights -- generally falling into the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 8 to 13 mph.

A more substantial area of showers and thunderstorms will cross the area Saturday morning. These storms will not be severe. Once this line passes through, we’ll get a break from the rain and, possibly, some breaks of sunshine.

The amount of sun we get (or don’t get) is highly critical, because the more sun we get, the hotter it’ll be in the afternoon. Since the wind field aloft will be favorable for severe storms, our only limitation will be how unstable we get.

If we warm into the 80s (above 27 degrees Celsius), then scattered severe storms would be possible. If it stays cloudier and we only rise into the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius), then severe storms will be less likely. Again, keep an eye on our app’s customizable radar display if you have outdoor plans.

Something else you’ll notice on Saturday is the humidity increasing through the afternoon as higher dewpoint temperatures flow into the area. At least we’ll have a nice breeze -- generally a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 6:41 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening should diminish overnight. Muggy lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

It appears right now that we’ll get through our Sunday dry. It’ll be hot and humid, though, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like low to mid 90s (34 to 35 degrees Celsius).

Warm and oppressively muggy Sunday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). There is great uncertainty about a batch of storms approaching the area either late Sunday night or Monday morning -- the computer models are all over the place with where these storms will be. IF these storms do head our way, then this is another severe weather threat we’ll have to deal with.

Once the early day storms (if they reach us) move out, we should become partly cloudy by Monday afternoon. Continued hot and humid, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like mid to upper 90s (35 to 36 degrees Celsius).

Warm and oppressively muggy Monday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Tuesday, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and the humidity making it feel like mid to upper 90s (35 to 36 degrees Celsius).

Warm and oppressively muggy Tuesday night, with thunderstorms developing late at night. Lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Thunderstorms Wednesday morning move out ahead of a cold front crossing the area, followed by developing sunshine. Becoming less humid by afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and less muggy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Then partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday to end the work week, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) Thursday, and in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

It’s too early to predict our Labor Day weekend with any confidence, but it appears that shower and thunderstorm chances return. Stay tuned.

Hurricane Lane

As of mid-afternoon, Hurricane Lane was about 180 miles south of Honolulu, moving north at 5 mph. Maximum sustained winds near the center are 110 mph with higher gusts, which makes Lane now a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

As expected, increasing wind shear is taking its toll on the hurricane, although it remains a very dangerous storm. It still appears that Lane will make an abrupt turn to the west on Saturday, but we do not know exactly what time that will occur.

A later turn brings the center of the storm much closer to the islands, whereas a sooner turn keeps the eye farther offshore.

But it’s important to remember that high impact weather extends well out from the center of the storm. Take a look at this radar image from this afternoon:

I’ve identified a 35 mile range from the eye, which is the radius of sustained (meaning continuous) hurricane forecast wind -- 74 mph or greater. However, continuous tropical storm forecast winds extend out 140 miles from the eye and, as you can see, that range is now impacting the islands, with higher gusts.

Already today, a weather reporting station on Oahu has reported a 74 mph wind gust, with 40 to 70 mph gusts reported on Maui, Lanai, Molokai and the Big Island of Hawaii. However, as discussed yesterday, water is the bigger story.

The Hawaiian Island chain is a volcanic string of islands -- with mountainous terrain. Not only does the topography enhance the already torrential rain, but those incredible rain amounts cause destructive landslides and mudslides, not to mention extreme flash flooding.

Unbelievably, 30 inches of rain has already been reported at a couple of weather reporting stations on the windward side of the Big Island, and don’t forget the huge waves crashing ashore. Moving water is highly destructive, as parts of Hawaii are already finding out.

If you have friends or relatives currently in Hawaii, have them touch base with me on Twitter at @PGLocal4, or contact our newsroom on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/Local4.

Finally, remember that our FREE Local4Casters weather app has one of the best hurricane app pages you'll find anywhere.

When you open the hurricane page, tap on anything on the map for details -- the storm's current stats, past stats, watch info, warning info, etc. It doesn't get any easier than that -- and you can track storms anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Pacific. In fact, go check our hurricane page right now -- you can also see the tracks of the two typhoons that hit Japan and Korea this week.

