Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring our severe storm threat

DETROIT - Everything remains on track as former Subtropical Storm Alberto makes its way through Indiana on a course that will take it northward across the western half of the Lower Peninsula.

For us, pop-up thunderstorms will randomly cross the area through 2:00 or 3:00 a.m.,with perhaps a band or two setting up. As we discussed yesterday, solid wind shear (change in the wind direction and speed as you go up from the surface) will develop this evening.

However, instability will be very meager. So, any storms that develop won’t be those massive ones that develop vertically upwards of 50,000 feet. Rather, these storms will be what we meteorologists call “low topped” storms.

Since water vapor in the atmosphere above us right now is at near record levels, even low-topped storms will be capable of torrential downpours. The question is if that wind shear will be enough to generate severe wind gusts, or even spin up a brief, weak tornado.

As you can see below, the Storm Prediction Center’s Convective Outlook has much of lower Michigan in the Marginal Risk for severe storms this evening. This means that severe storms if they occur shouldn’t be widespread.

However, there is still a low risk for damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes, so we all need to remain alert.

Make sure your weather radio is set, and has working batteries in case power goes out.

Another concern tonight is the developing southeast wind, probably between 20 and 30 mph over Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron which, combined with the already well above average water levels, will push big waves onto the shore and potentially cause damage and flooding. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for these shorelines from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The warm, muggy air mass will remain over us on Wednesday night, with yet another uncomfortable sleeping night as temperatures only drop to around 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Even though some models don’t show much activity developing, the atmosphere will become very unstable Thursday, so scattered, rapidly developing “pulse” storms, as we call them, are possible. Not everybody will get one (in fact, more of us probably won’t), but all of us are at risk. It’ll be another hot and humid day, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:00 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Finally, a cold front, which is not only the front edge of some colder air, but also much drier air, crosses the area Friday morning, and you’ll really notice the falling humidity by Friday afternoon. A shower or two is still possible, but highs will only top out around 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and even cooler north and west of Detroit.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius). All together now, let’s say:, “Ahhhhhhh.”

Weekend forecast

Mostly sunny on Saturday…an absolutely spectacular day…with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Sunday, then some thunderstorms are possible at some point during the afternoon as a weak front approaches. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Monday through Wednesday look just terrific, with plenty of sunshine, and pleasant highs in the mid to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Our next chance for some thunderstorms is on Thursday, followed by a dry day on Friday.

