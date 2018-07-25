Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring severe storm threat, weekend forecast

DETROIT - Purely from a thunderstorm point of view, we’ve had an unusually quiet summer, but that could change (temporarily) tomorrow, as we’ll explain below.

Expect a quiet night ahead, though, with skies becoming mostly clear, and then partly cloudy late at night. Lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Severe weather threat Thursday

We’ll start our Thursday with at least partial sunshine, so the morning rush hour should be dry. While a couple of showers are possible in the mid to late morning period, at this point it appears that most of us won’t see one.

During the afternoon, a cold front will approach during the warmest part of the day, bringing a thunderstorm threat. Highs should reach the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), with a southwest to west wind at 10 to 20 mph.

There continue to be both pluses and minuses in terms of the ingredients needed for severe storm development. Those ingredients favoring strong storms include the afternoon frontal passage, warm surface temperatures, modestly humid surface air and, strong winds aloft approaching.

To give you an example of some of the things we monitor, check out this map showing projected winds 20,000 feet above the surface:

Notice the area of orange and dark orange colors to our west…that’s a band of stronger winds aloft headed this way Thursday afternoon. If we call the western end of that band the “back” and the eastern end the “front,” we meteorologists know that the “front-top” and “back-bottom” parts of a band of approaching stronger wind aloft are areas that enhance vertical lift in the atmosphere, which means that those areas are favored for better thunderstorm intensity.

It appears that the “top-front” part will cross our area Thursday afternoon, which is one ingredient that has us concerned about the potential severity of the storms.

However, there are some definite limiting ingredients. First, although the lower 10,000 feet or so of the atmosphere will be very unstable, the area above that won’t be nearly as unstable. So, while storms could develop quickly (check the radar on our free app often if you have outdoor plans), their intensity could be tempered a bit because the violent vertical development will be slowed in those mid-levels of the atmosphere.

Also, while the wind speeds increase as you head aloft from the surface, there is very little change in wind direction. Or, in meteorology lingo, we’ll have reasonable speed shear, but very little directional shear.

Based upon all of this, we feel it’s unlikely that we’ll see a solid line of storms develop that everybody gets a piece of. Rather, some scattered storms are possible, and some of us may miss them. Because of the very weak directional shear, the tornado threat is very, very low. So 60 mph wind gusts and hail are the primary severe threats.

The storm threat should end by late afternoon or early evening. Remember to follow us on Twitter (@Local4Casters and @PGLocal4) for personalized updates Thursday afternoon.

Skies become mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Friday forecast

Mostly sunny to start on Friday, then becoming partly cloudy for the afternoon. A random shower cannot be ruled out, but we suspect that most of us will be dry. Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks like an absolutely spectacular day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday, with a few showers possible by mid-afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Next week warm-up

The computer models are a little murky about the Monday-Tuesday weather pattern, but there appears to be a chance for rain each day…better chance on Monday than on Tuesday. Highs Monday drop back into the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius), then rise back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Tuesday (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Dry weather then returns for the mid-to-late week period, with highs rising a bit each day: into the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and into the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius) on Friday.



