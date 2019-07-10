Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring storm threat

It’s another hot one, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) this afternoon.

The air mass overhead is becoming increasingly unstable, so a few pop-up thunderstorms are possible, although many more of us probably will not get one.

However, any storm that does fire up has the potential to become severe, with large hail and gusty winds being the primary threats.

The threat actually is greater up north, where a tornado is even possible with any storms that develop out ahead of the main batch.

While an isolated storm is possible tonight as a cold front approaches, temperatures overnight are not as warm, obviously, so the atmosphere is less unstable. As a result, our hi-resolution computer models suggest very little activity occurring overnight.

Since the cold front won’t move through until late at night, it’ll be an uncomfortable sleeping night for those without air conditioning, as lows only drop down into the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius), especially over the eastern half of the area. Wind will shift from the south to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

As long as that front clears the area by daybreak, we’ll start our Thursday mostly sunny, with cumulus clouds popping up in the afternoon. An approaching upper level disturbance may scare up a stray shower or even a thunderstorm but, again, more of us won’t see one than will.

Still, if you have outdoor plans from mid-afternoon into early evening, keep an eye on our app’s radar just in case. Highs Thursday will be a bit cooler, but still warm as we’ll reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), with a west wind shifting to the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Friday (TGIF!) will be an absolutely spectacular way to end the work week, as we’ll have mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Weekend

We’ll start warming up again on Saturday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, a weak cold front approaching could trigger a few thunderstorms, so watch out for those. Highs will return into the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks like an awesome summer weekend day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Tropical update

A broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico persists, and is likely to become a tropical system (its name will be Barry) over the next couple of days. Wind shear later this week will be very low and this, combined with above average water temperatures in the Gulf, will key rapid intensification. By this weekend, it appears that a Category 1 hurricane will strike the Louisiana coast.

Although 85 mph wind is not to be taken lightly, rain will likely be the bigger story, with very serious flooding a serious hazard.

One interesting postscript about this storm is that, by the middle of next week, some of its rain will make it all the way to Michigan!

