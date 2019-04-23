Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring storms

DETROIT - Our day is starting with scattered showers and thunderstorms well ahead of an approaching cold front. Not everybody is getting rain at any particular moment, but we’re all at risk. No severe weather is expected. Once the early morning activity exits to our east, most of us have only a small chance for rain after the morning rush hour. High resolution computer models suggest that our North Zone has the best chance to see a later morning thunderstorm before the front moves through.

We are starting our day mild, with temps in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), and we should rise into the low to mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) by lunchtime before temperatures start a slow fall during the afternoon. It won’t be an outright temperature crash, but highs for the day should be set around noon. Sunshine will build in from west to east during the afternoon and, by the afternoon rush hour, most of us should be mostly sunny as the last of the clouds move out from the eastside.

Finally, today will become windy behind that cold front, with this morning’s southwest winds shifting to a gusty northwest wind this afternoon at 15 to 25 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:41 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:24 p.m.

Clear skies dominate tonight, and it’ll be a much cooler night with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees 4 degrees Celsius), with that northwest wind settling down to 5 to 8 mph.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, yet another spectacular spring day, with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Remember that Wednesday is Local 4’s first Weather Radio Campaign Day of this season. We’ll be out at the Meijer on Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor for the first time, so this is YOUR event Washtenaw County and US-23 corridor! Come meet some of us Local4Casters and buy a life-saving weather radio at a significantly discounted price!

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday…at this point it appears that the next cold front and band of showers may just hold off until Thursday night. Highs Thursday in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and lows Thursday night near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Showers start the day on Friday, but those will end and we’ll become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

At this point, Saturday’s daytime period still looks dry, but it’s going to be close. We’ll start the day mostly sunny, then clouds will increase during the afternoon. Most computer models hold off the approaching showers until Saturday night, but one (the GFS) brings them in during the afternoon. We’re going with the majority and keeping the day dry…but be aware that it could rain on your Date Night plans. Highs Saturday in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

We start Sunday with rain (not good news if you observe Greek Orthodox Easter and are heading to morning services), but it appears that we’ll dry out in the afternoon, with at least partial sunshine building in. It’ll be a breezy day, though, with highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), which will make it feel a little brisk compared to where we’ve been this week.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.