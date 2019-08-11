Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring threat of heavy rain Monday night

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 11, 2019 at 6:26 p.m. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Our fantastic summer weekend is drawing to a close and we now turn our attention to a potential heavy rain threat for Monday night.

First, Sunday night should be a relatively quiet night, with increasing clouds and just a few light showers possible -- many of us probably won’t see one. Lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius) reflect the increasing humidity headed our way. Wind will be from the south, but at only 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly cloudy during the daytime hours on Monday -- there may be some partial sunshine at times -- with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible. Again, not everybody will necessarily see one. Humid highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), with a south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday’s sunrise is at 6:37 a.m., and Monday’s sunset is at 8:39 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms develop Monday night, especially south of M-59. Today’s new computer models suggest that the biggest batch if intense rain may end up falling south of the state line.

However, they also suggest that a narrow stripe of thunderstorms will affect some of us south of M-59 and, if that band sets up, then those underneath could pick up over an inch of rain.

The good news is that it’s been quite dry around here, so the ground can soak up some of that rain. The bad news is that street and freeway flooding could occur if that rain falls on an urban area.

If your street has storm drains, you can help a lot by making sure that those drains are cleared of any debris.

Next week

Monday night will be a very muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms end Tuesday morning, with just a stray shower possible the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a few showers possible…not a rained out day, and some of us may not even get one. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

You know me: it’s never too early to look ahead to the next weekend, and I’ll do that right here.

At this point, next Saturday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Next Sunday looks partly cloudy and even hotter, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Obviously, the weather pattern can change this far out, but that’s how it looks right now!

