Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring weekend snow chances

DETROIT - What a glorious winter day to end the week. Above freezing temperatures combined with light wind and abundant sunshine (with the sun angle higher than it was in January -- that makes a big difference) made for a great day to go out for a run, let the dog take you for a walk, or even play in the snow.

Clouds will increase overnight, with a few flakes possible very late at night. Lows should drop into the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). Fortunately, calm air overnight means no wind chill to deal with.

Light snow and snow showers Saturday morning should taper off to scattered light snow showers in the afternoon. The most consistent snow will likely fall from late morning into the early afternoon. Some of the scattered snow showers in the afternoon could be briefly robust, but they will be transient.

Total accumulation (IF you get any accumulation -- parts of our South Zone might not) will be less than an inch, with the best chance to get an inch being north of I-69. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius) means that it’ll be another great day for outdoor winter fun. A west wind will eventually develop, at 7 to 12 mph.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:07 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 6:24 p.m.

Date night (aka, Saturday night) will be dry, with some breaks in the clouds possibly developing. Temperatures should bottom out near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius) by dawn Sunday.

Sunday morning looks dry. Then we get into the same story about the storm passing to our south that we’ve been talking about virtually all week long. Each individual computer model seems to look quite consistent from its Thursday runs. Most of the models keep the bulk of the snow later Sunday into Sunday evening south of the state line. However, one model, the ECMWF -- one of the more reliable models – continues to bring the northern part of the snow shield into southeast Michigan. Here’s a look at three of those models for late Sunday afternoon:

RPM model

GFS model

ECMWF model

As discussed the past couple of days, the upper level disturbance that will eventually give birth to this surface storm is still out over the Pacific, and won’t cross the California coast until Saturday – so it won’t be until then that our land-based radiosonde (weather balloon) network can get upper air data from in and around the disturbance, which will then be ingested into the computer models, which then (hopefully) will come into agreement.

If we base this forecast upon the model majority, then we won’t see much snow on Sunday. That’s pretty simple. If the ECMWF ends up verifying, then areas near Toledo could see an inch or two, with amounts tapering off as you head northwest from there.

Regardless of whether or not we get snow Sunday, highs will drop from Saturday’s mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius) to the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) on Sunday as we start coming under the influence of an advancing Arctic air mass.

Monday looks dry with partial sunshine. Highs will only be around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), however, it will be breezy so wind chills will rise from 0 to 5 degrees (-18 to -15 degrees Celsius).

An upper level disturbance on Tuesday will energize the Lake Michigan lake effect machine, and some of those bands will stretch across the state and give us some snow showers. Highs will only be in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius), with wind chills rising from -10 to 0 degrees (-23 to -18 degrees Celsius). It’s possible that some parts of our area could approach -15 degrees (-26 degrees Celsius) wind chills first thing in the morning and, if that comes to fruition, then the National Weather Service may need to issue a Wind Chill Advisory. And, naturally, that would put some school superintendents on the edge of cancelling school. We’ll keep you posted.

Wednesday will be dry, with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius) will be offset by more breezy conditions, with wind chills rising from 0 to 10 degrees (-18 to -12 degrees Celsius).

After Wednesday, temperatures slowly rise back to near and then above 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), but keep in mind that our average high right now is 40 degrees (4.5 degrees Celsius).

