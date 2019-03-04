Metro Detroit weather: More cold temperatures, snowfall before warmup

DETROIT - The coldest air of the forecast will arrive Monday night, but the payoff isn’t far away.

For the remainder of Monday night, expect partly cloudy skies with even colder temperatures than what we woke up to this morning. Single-digit lows will be the rule overnight. Plus, winds will pick up, so it will feel like 0 to minus 10 degrees in the morning.

There won't be much improvement in the afternoon. Even though air temperatures will get to 20 degrees, stronger winds will cancel that out. It will still feel below zero by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow squalls will return after 2 p.m. That means the commute will be no fun. Blustery snow showers with gusty winds will reduce visibility until after sunset.

Other than a brief snow shower Wednesday evening, we'll dry out for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the mid-20s. We’ll steadily get warmer through the upcoming weekend -- above freezing by Friday, above normal by Saturday, and the icing on the cake is 50 degrees for Sunday afternoon.

The mild weekend temperatures won’t be coming with sunshine, though. Clouds will take over in the second half of Saturday. Precipitation will start Saturday night, which might be a burst of snow before becoming all rain during the day Sunday.

That will be the end of our warmup. Temperatures will dip again early next week.

