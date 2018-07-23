Metro Detroit weather: More rain chances coming this week

DETROIT - It was a weekend of haves and have nots, as some of us got close to an inch of rain, while others didn't get much.

Here are some weather reporting stations’ data showing weekend rain totals around southeast Michigan:

Richmond -- 1.11”

White Lake -- 0.94”

Yale -- 0.89”

Farmington -- 0.82”

Romulus -- 0.63”

Flint -- 0.53"

Harrison Township -- 0.49”

Lapeer -- 0.41”

Monroe -- 0.40”

Waterford -- 0.38”

Lexington -- 0.38”

Adrian -- 0.37”

Detroit -- 0.30”

Tecumseh -- 0.21”

Dearborn -- 0.20”

Goodrich -- 0.18”

Ann Arbor -- 0.15”

Milan -- 0.13”

Saline -- 0.08”

It is clear from the above that most of us did not get nearly enough rain to put a dent in the very dry soil conditions we had entering the weekend. The good news for the week ahead is that we have more rain chances. The bad news is that none of those chances are a slam dunk. But we’ll take a chance over no chance any day.

Aside from a few random evening showers, with many more of us not seeing one, it’ll be a quiet night ahead. Any light breezes out there this afternoon will diminish and become calm air tonight, and temperatures will fall into the mid 60s (19-20 degrees Celsius).

Partly sunny on Tuesday, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible as a cold front approaches. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:18 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Scattered Tuesday evening showers and thunderstorms will quickly diminish, with a dry remainder of the night ahead. Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s (29-30 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday as another cold front crosses the area. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday with the slight chance for a stray afternoon shower. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Right now, the upcoming weekend looks much better than the one we just came out of. If everything plays out as we expect, Saturday should be a very pleasant, partly cloudy day with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and comfortable lows Saturday night near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks similar, although there are some indications of a small afternoon shower chance. Highs should also be near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

