Metro Detroit weather: More rain chances, heat around the corner

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is in for a nice finish Tuesday, but there is more rain around the corner.

Humidity has been dropping through the day and will continue to decrease Tuesday night. That will lead to a comfortable night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A light north breeze will usher in the drier air.

Wednesday should remain dry. There will be some showers west of our area, so it’s not out of the question that our West or South zones could get clipped with a sprinkle. The majority of us will be completely dry, with mostly cloudy skies and cooler highs just touching 80 degrees.

Our most likely chance at rain for the rest of the work week will arrive Thursday. That will also keep highs at their coolest point in the forecast. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon.

Then, the heat will start to ramp up going into Dream Cruise weekend.

A few showers will be possible late Friday evening, but it looks like we will see scattered thunderstorms both weekend days. Neither will be a washout, though Sunday’s wet weather looks more widespread.

Highs will reach the mid-80s. Humidity will return by Saturday afternoon and linger at muggy levels until Monday morning.

