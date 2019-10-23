Metro Detroit weather: More rain chances this week

DETROIT - A cool start to your Wednesday around Metro Detroit with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s as you head out, and a bit of a persistent breeze keeps the wind chills in the low to mid 30s.

So, dress for the wind chills this morning and know that it will get a little bit warmer today with some morning sunshine and a partly cloudy to partly sunny afternoon. Look for highs in the mid 50s to near 60°F for many and it will be dry today following some early morning rain that has the roadways a little wet in spots as you head out.

Those pesky winds continue, but will not be quite as gusty today WSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph through the late morning, afternoon, and evening.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be a nice and calm day with some early morning rain chances, especially in our North Zone. But, skies will dry and thin and we should get through most of tomorrow on the dry side with morning lows in the low to mid 40s and highs again in the mid 50s to near 60°F and winds WNW 5-15 mph.

Friday forecast

There’s another ribbon of moisture moving in overnight into early Friday bringing light rain chances in the morning and it’s mainly in our South Zone according to new model data this morning. But, the good news is that we should dodge the on and off rain chances during the day. Again, the one exception is south where models keep a few showers coming and going and the high cloudiness will keep all of our temps down in the low 50s through the afternoon.

Weekend forecast

The weekend is still up in the air as new data suggests some rain around Metro Detroit late Saturday and/or early Sunday. But most of your Saturday will be dry during the daylight hours with temps in the mid to upper 50s. Some light rain may stick around early Sunday, but the day does look mostly dry with highs hitting the low 60s to end the weekend under partly cloudy afternoon skies.

More wet weather is likely late on Monday into early Tuesday.

