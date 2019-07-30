Metro Detroit weather: More rain chances today

DETROIT - Patchy fog after a rough Monday afternoon and evening leaving many in Metro Detroit with storm wind damage.

That patchy fog will be thicker in rural areas, especially those who saw decent rains yesterday. Other than that, it is mostly dry as you head out with Tuesday morning temps in the the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Look for Mostly cloudy skies to break here and there allowing a little more sunshine and highs battling back into the low or even mid 80s later this afternoon with winds WSW becoming WNW 5-10 mph.

We do have more rain shower and isolated thundershower chances after lunch today through the afternoon, but they should be lighter and widely scattered. A cool front is passing through, so cooler air will settle into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario later tonight.

A beautiful night ahead with temps falling down into the upper 50s and low 60s setting us up for more fog again tomorrow morning.

Wednesday forecast

After a comfy night sleeping, we should see a nice mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds NNE 5-10 mph.

Thursday, Friday forecast

It will be the same story for your Thursday and Friday with comfy sleeping weather mainly in the 50s overnight, and highs in the 80°F range.

The weekend will be a little warmer as highs head into the mid 80s while most of Metro Detroit enjoys a good deal of sunshine with a little more humidity. One model shows showers in our South Zone Sunday afternoon, but we’ll keep an eye on it calling the weekend ahead dry for now.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.