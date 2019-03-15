Metro Detroit Weather: More rain Friday, what to expect this weekend

DETROIT - What a day yesterday as we had several reports of wind damage and a few reports of a tornado touchdown in Shiawassee County.

Tornado coverage:

We are free of severe weather, but it’s windy and the temps are dropping as you walk out to temps in the lower 40s and winds W 15-30 mph. Those winds will be cranking like that all day Friday around Metro Detroit and those low and mid 40s will drop into the upper 30s through the afternoon.

Showers move in this afternoon as well. We cannot rule out a few lighter showers this morning but after 12pm, rain and snow showers sweep across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

This will go on through the evening drive so, be careful.

Saturday

Saturday stays cool and breezy with scattered snow showers and flurries that won’t stack up to much. We’ll wake up in the 20s Saturday and only warm into the mid to upper 30s

Sunday

Sunday is brighter but not much warmer as the range stays in the 20s and 30s with sun and clouds mixing nicely in the afternoon.

Next week

Monday is calm and quiet with mostly sunshine and highs back to near 40 degrees. We will be back in the 40s by Tuesday and the rest of the week starting to warm with signs of Spring.

Wednesday is the official start of Spring and we may get a little wintry mix to light rain on Wednesday before we dry out for the end of next week.

