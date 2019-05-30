Metro Detroit weather: More rain in the forecast

DETROIT - Good Thursday morning!

The wet weather is holding off for now, but rain is on the way after 9 a.m. with a few spotty showers south and west of Detroit before that.

Temps are in the upper 50s as you head out under mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Highs will struggle again today with cloud cover and rain chances moving in mid morning and into the afternoon leaving us in the 60s with a few low 70s if we can get a little afternoon sun between showers.

Scattered showers mainly during the daytime with fewer showers in the late afternoon and evening, but we’ll see a few still.

Friday forecast

For Grand Prix fans Friday, we have a perfect day on tap. Morning lows in the lower 50s and highs into the mid 70s or warmer with tons of sun, so don’t forget the sunscreen!

Saturday forecast

There is a good chance for showers Saturday late morning and through the early afternoon, but it doesn’t look like an all day soaker.

Plans may be put on hold for a bit between showers and temps are settling in the low to maybe mid 70s.

Sunday will become sunny and very pleasant with highs near 70 degrees and then a two or three day stretch of mostly sunshine and 60s to 70s through the first half of next week.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.