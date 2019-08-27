Metro Detroit weather: More rain showers

Rain showers will slow you down as you head out and about on a Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit, although the rain will take a break here and there this morning. Low clouds will leak light rain and drizzle for the rest of the morning too with the heaviest rain staying south and east of us all morning. Scattered rain and thundershowers will be sliding through after 8am and that will be the case through the lunch hour or just beyond today. Morning lows are mainly in the 60s, and afternoon highs will hit 80°F but it will take a while for the clouds to clear so don't expect a warm day overall. We should see sunshine busting out by 3 or 4pm and the humidity will make it feel like mid 80s and the winds will keep cranking all day SSW 10-20 mph with some stronger gusts.

Dry air will move in tonight and into your Wednesday as we see morning lows dip back down into the 50s and low 60s under partly sunny skies to start your Hump Day. A nice blend of sun and clouds tomorrow and gusty winds WSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph all day and very little concern for wet weather. We will see lake enhanced clouds moving through, but nothing more than a spotty drip or two from that tomorrow afternoon. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 70s and other than the wind, it will feel like a great day tomorrow.

Thursday will be dry with 50s early and mid to upper 70s through the afternoon. Rain moves through with a cool front overnight into early Friday but again, most of your Thursday and Friday will be dry. After early morning rain races through, expect a nice day with mostly sunshine and mid to upper 80s Friday. The Holiday weekend looks pretty good with temps in the 50s to 70s all the way through and the models hint at a few showers Sunday morning… that's it. Monday or Labor Day looks good, although a storm system will be moving closer to us bringing rain most likely into Tuesday of next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

