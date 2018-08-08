Metro Detroit weather: More rain, storms to come Thursday

DETROIT - Another day brought another round of rain to Metro Detroit, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

If we could just herd those storms to the places that the rain missed over the last few days, it would make a lot of folks happier. But many of those storms have been hanging around the same spots that got walloped overnight: along I-69 in our North and West zones.

Any rain Wednesday should end around sunset. Lows are headed to the mid-60s and we'll get rid of a lot of the cloud cover, as well.

Thursday starts dry, but more rain and storms are on the horizon. These might be a bit stronger and focused primarily in our Metro and South zones in the afternoon. Severe weather isn't likely, but a few storms could produce winds above 50 mph. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s before storms fire.

It looks like we might escape the drops Friday and Saturday. Friday’s highs will stay near or just above normal. Humidity will still be on the muggy side.

Saturday will bring a nearly imperceptible drop in the humidity, with highs returning to the low and mid-80s.

Sunday will be a whole different animal. An area of low pressure will get cut off from the general west-to-east flow. It will sit and spin over Michigan for Sunday and much of Monday. Expect mainly clouds with periodic areas of rain. Highs will peak just above 80 degrees both days.

The low will get picked up by the jet stream Tuesday, ushering it away from the Great Lakes and allowing us to return to partly cloudy and dry conditions with slightly warmer highs in the mid-80s.

