Metro Detroit weather: More rounds of rain and thunder

DETROIT - More rounds of rain and isolated thunder are moving through Metro Detroit as we start your Wednesday morning in the 50s.

Showers are coming and going early, which will slow down that morning commute. Watch out for pooling and ponding and patchy fog between showers which should wrap up by about 8 or 9 a.m. A little spit and drizzle is expected in spots this morning after the heavier showers move through.

Low and mid-level clouds will stick around all day which means we will struggle to warm up and many of us may not get out of the 60s as some get into the low 70s with winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday forecast

Thursday brings yet another storm chance here to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario starting mid morning. Those showers could produce some heavy downpours and lightning just after the morning drive tomorrow. At least that’s how it times out right now, and scattered rain and thunder will keep coming at us through the afternoon hours too as highs hit those upper 60s and low 70s with winds SW 5-10 mph.

Friday forecast

Here comes the sun Friday and this will be the start of a pretty nice stretch moving forward with highs bouncing back into the low and mid 70s.

For Grand Prix fans or anyone with outdoor plans this weekend there is a chance for showers Saturday, but it doesn’t look like an all day soaker. Plans may be put on hold for a bit between showers and temps are settling in the low to maybe mid 70s. Sunday will become sunny and very pleasant with highs near 70 degrees and then a two or three day stretch of mostly sunshine and 70s through the first half of next week.

