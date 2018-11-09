Metro Detroit weather: More rounds of snow possible this weekend

DETROIT - More rounds of snow are likely Friday night and Saturday morning as the cooler air fills in and the storm slowly spins out of our area.

Some of these snow bands later tonight and overnight into Saturday morning will be dangerous and slick. Be careful if you’re heading to East Lansing for Ohio State vs. Michigan State and bundle up tomorrow.

Saturday forecast

Saturday morning snow showers and temps in the low to mid 20s early with gusty winds W 15-30 mph making it feel VERY COLD all day tomorrow. Layer, layer, layer up! Skies are only partly sunny in the afternoon with a few flurries.

Sunday forecast

The rest of your weekend is a little warmer and more quiet with a cold start Sunday in the 20s. But some sun mixed with many clouds will allow highs to warm back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Monday is a bit up in the air as a storm will be moving up from the south and it looks like a near miss.

So we’ll expect partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees or maybe a little warmer. Tuesday brings another snow chance but it doesn't look like much with cooler air and highs in the low to mid 30s. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



