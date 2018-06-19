Metro Detroit weather: More showers possible tonight as temperatures stay normal

DETROIT - Last night’s cold front brought a cooler, drier air mass into the area, and you’ve undoubtedly noticed the difference if you’ve been outside today. In fact, for those of you in the Thumb, you noticed it first thing this morning as lows dropped to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Temperatures will remain relatively normal heading into the weekend, although we do have some rain chances to dodge. The rain isn’t all bad news (except on a weekend) because, going into yesterday, some of us had only received around 25 percent of our average monthly rainfall. Those who didn't get a good downpour last night could use some additional rain.

The first of those rain chances occurs tonight, as expected, with some showers crossing the area ahead of an upper level disturbance. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Showers continue Wednesday morning and should end by lunchtime, with the far southeast being the last to see the rain move out. Once the rain ends, we should get at least some partial sunshine developing during the afternoon, with more sunshine north and less south. Highs should be very pleasant, in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius), with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) -- a great night of sleeping weather.

Thursday is the pick day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). If you absolutely need a dry day this week to get a major outdoor project done, Thursday is the day.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

We’ll start our Friday with some sunshine, but clouds then increase by afternoon with rain chances increasing as well as an upper level storm system moves northeast toward us from Indiana. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

As long as the aforementioned upper low keeps moving, the steady rain we’ll see Friday night will hopefully diminish to just scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Saturday. Obviously, a slower pace would extend the widespread rain well into the day.

Given the tricky nature of these upper lows, we still have limited confidence in any specifics for Saturday, but we’ll monitor the model trends very closely during the week and keep you updated -- especially since some of you have weddings and graduation parties planned, and since this weekend is GM River Days down on the waterfront.

Highs Saturday should reach the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Even Sunday is looking tricky now (a change from yesterday), as the models now show a cold front behind the departing upper low, which could trigger scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Again, we’ll keep you posted on this. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Next week

The weather looks perfect for Monday’s Ford Fireworks on the riverfront. Expect a mostly sunny day, with comfortable humidity, and highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Temperatures will be falling through the 70s during the evening which, combined with the light wind, makes for a spectacular night for North America’s biggest and best fireworks display. Naturally, if you can’t make it downtown, Local 4 has exclusive coverage -- join us for the big party!

Tuesday looks great, too, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Our next rain chance comes sometime in the Wednesday to Thursday timeframe as a front crosses the area.

