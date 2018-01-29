Metro Detroit weather: More snow chances around corner

DETROIT - As the snow wraps up, our next shot will be just around the corner.

The warnings and advisories for Southeast Michigan were canceled early. Most of us will remain dry with clearing skies.

A few lake-effect bands could move through the thumb overnight, adding an additional inch or two of accumulation. The rest of us will be cold and dry, with lows in the teens in most spots, with single digits possible.

Tuesday will be our sunshine sandwich between the snow. Just a few clouds will be around, but highs will only reach the mid-20s.

Our next round of snow will arrive late Wednesday. Despite an early high temperature near 40 degrees, numbers will fall during the second half of the day, leading to evening snow. Accumulation should be 2 inches or less.

Temperatures won’t be warming up anytime soon. Expect numbers to stay below normal from Wednesday night through the end of our 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.