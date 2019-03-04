Metro Detroit weather: More snow chances Tuesday as cold temperatures linger

DETROIT - We have mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions with some sunshine expected into Monday afternoon as highs land in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. We will also see occasional snow showers coming from Lake Michigan, but no accumulation is expected today.

Those winds will be picking up and gusty at times WSW 7-17 mph gusting to 25-30 mph. That means wind chills will be sub-zero through the afternoon at times too -- bundle up.

Tuesday snow chance

Tuesday snow chances are better as the cold air sticks around. Morning lows will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero at times and no signs of a warmup. The wind will keep whipping WSW 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times, and that will enhance those lake effect snow showers coming and going throughout your Tuesday.

We likely won’t see any serious accumulation, but some snow bands can lay down a coating and limit visibility so getting around will be more tricky tomorrow. Look for high temps in the low to maybe mid 20s feeling much cooler.

Wednesday forecast

We’re still cold Wednesday with single digits to low teens early, and low to mid-20s into the afternoon. We expect a little more sunshine by the end of the day Wednesday after partly sunny skies and flurries through lunch.

Thursday is the beginning of a warm up with sunshine and highs near 30 degrees.

Friday morning snow showers, then warming into the mid-30s. We may see 40 degrees by Saturday, and a wintry mix on Sunday ahead -- stay tuned!

