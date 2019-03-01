Metro Detroit weather: More snow, cold temperatures on the way this weekend

DETROIT - Metro Detroit will kiss February goodbye in a few hours, and March will start with warmer temperatures. Another big cooldown is hiding behind our end-of-week 30s, though.

On Thursday night, skies will become partly cloudy. Lows are on their way to the low and mid-teens.

The first day of March starts with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase late in the day, but highs will get above freezing to the mid-30s.

We'll get a weak wave overnight into Saturday morning that will produce some flurries and a light snow shower in spots. Most of us won't get even a dusting, but temperatures will still make it to the mid-30s by afternoon.

Sunday is still up in the air. There will be a potent snowmaker, mainly south of us, but if it gets nudged just a bit, parts of the area might get accumulating snow. Right now, it looks like we'll stay dry, but keep checking in. Highs will start their downward trend, finishing the weekend in the mid-20s.

Single-digit lows will arrive by Monday morning. Even highs on Monday and Tuesday won’t get past the teens in most spots. Our next chance of snow will come Tuesday, but that looks fairly inconsequential.

Temperatures will start moving in the other direction by midweek. That still won’t take us to normal temperatures for early March, however.

