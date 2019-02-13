Metro Detroit weather: More snow, rain on the way

DETROIT - We have some pretty serious snow bands and squalls still moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario before noon, so fire up the radar on your Local4Casters App as you head out.

These snow showers will limit visibility and lay down a slick coating or more as they move through.

The Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 4 p.m. today and conditions will gradually improve.

The ice from Tuesday and gusty winds could lead to isolated power outages through the day. But the winds will slowly relax by late afternoon and early evening.

As long as winds from the WSW continue blowing 10-25 mph with stronger gusts, the snow showers can keep coming even into the afternoon, after the Advisory expires.

Be careful! Temps stay in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens the rest of the day.

Thursday

Thursday is Valentine's Day and we have a shot at hitting 40 degrees or warmer. Partly sunny skies and some good melting for most of the day as you melt hearts all over Metro Detroit. I see you! Skies fill in and rain chances increase after 3 or 4pm but they will be very scattered.

A light wintry mix develops late in the day and then some light snow showers into early Friday.

Friday

Friday will be mostly dry and breezy with temps in the low 30s feeling colder! Saturday is teens and 20s with sun and clouds and light snow returns mid afternoon Sunday for a coating to an inch... maybe slightly more.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

