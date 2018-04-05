Metro Detroit weather: More snowfall arrives, temperatures still below freezing

DETROIT - Thursday's sunshine was nice, despite temperatures that are more than 10 degrees below normal, but our next round of snow is just hours away.

The first flakes will arrive just after midnight in our South Zone and spread northward overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak.

The widespread snow will wrap up during the morning commute, leaving fewer than 2 inches of accumulation, primarily on grassy surfaces. Check our 4ZONE page to see what areas will receive the heaviest amounts of snowfall.

There will be scattered snow showers in the afternoon, but they won't add much, if any, to the accumulation totals. They could create a visibility problem for the drive home.

High temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s should arrive around midday Friday.

The weekend will bring plenty of sunshine, but even colder temperatures. Highs on Saturday will remain in the 30s, and we’ll barely get to 40 degrees Sunday. Temperatures in the morning on both days will start in the low 20s in our Metro Zone and upper teens in some outlying areas.

Next week looks warmer, but even with a 10-plus degree boost, temperatures will barely get to normal, which is in the mid-50s.

