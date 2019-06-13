Metro Detroit weather: More soaking showers moving through this afternoon

DETROIT - More soaking showers are moving through Metro Detroit this afternoon.

It's been to our west all morning and after 1 or 2pm we'll see some serious pockets of rain and breezy conditions. This will impact your evening drive and outdoor plans but nothing but plain rain. Just watch out for standing water on those roads.

Showers end by 9 or 10pm and when all is said and done, some areas will get more than others. The Local4Casters app has the radar and info you need to stay ahead of it all.

Clearing and cooling overnight dipping down into the 40s for most Metro Detroit suburbs and some patchy fog is likely.

Friday

Sunshine Friday which is great for many kids and the final school day of the year. This is how it should be with sun, a few clouds, and back into the low and mid 70s. Any rain chances tomorrow will be in our North Zone after 6 or 7pm.

Saturday and Sunday

Scattered rain and thundershowers Saturday with temps in the lower 70s and a few lingering showers early Sunday.

Most of Father's Day is dry but set the tee times after 10am just to be safe.

