Metro Detroit weather: More thunderstorms, heat on the way

Buckle up for another bumpy ride, with showers and thunderstorms before and around midnight. Mild overnight with clouds and temperatures not as high, Thursday. Turning stormy and much warmer again Friday.

Wednesday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. The potential exists for heavy downpours, frequent flooding and damaging wind and hail. Remember to remain indoors if there is any lightning. Turn around, don't drown when it comes to driving and high-standing water.

The Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees starting at 6:40 p.m. ET, at Comerica Park. Grab a poncho and prepare to duck indoors. Temps will be in the 70s during the game.

Showers and storms persist through midnight. Overnight temps will be in the 60s under cloudy skies.

Overcast skies will be present Thursday. Temperatures will be lower under gray skies during the afternoon. Highs in the low and mid 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms returning. A slight risk of strong to severe storms will be around with highs near 85 degrees.

Calmer, sunnier and still warm this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs near 80 degrees.

