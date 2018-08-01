Metro Detroit weather: More thunderstorms, showers possible Wednesday

DETROIT - After a rough early morning for our Metro Zone, more thunderstorms are popping up on the 4 Live Radar.

Tuesday night's storms produced a tornado. The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Taylor at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday. Click here for more on the twister.

Any showers or thunderstorms will fade after sunset. Lows will drop to the mid-60s.

Most of Friday will be dry with more scattered thunderstorms developing in the evening, especially in our North Zone. Highs will reach the muggy mid-80s.

That will be the end of our rain chances this week, but it's the beginning of an above-normal stretch of temperatures that will take us beyond the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be very warm, humid and sunny. Highs will touch 90 degrees in spots, with heat index readings reaching the low to mid-90s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will return Monday as temperatures slowly cool through the week.

