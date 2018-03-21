Metro Detroit weather: Morning lows in the 20s

It’s the first full day of Spring! Clouds are spreading in from the south, and there are radar indications that snow is falling near the Ohio border this morning and parts south and southeast. If you have plans to drive south today, be aware that the snow is pretty intense through most of Ohio and Pennsylvania and travel plans out east are in jeopardy due to this current storm. For most of Metro Detroit, mostly cloudy and dry today but still breezy and cool. Morning lows in the 20s with wind chills in the teens to highs in the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies with winds NNE 10-20 mph gusting over 20 mph from time to time.

We should see more and more sunshine Thursday and Friday and Metro Detroit will be warming just a few degrees to end the week. That means mid 40s with sun and lighter winds Thursday NW 7-13 mph and that is a little closer to normal for the end of March. Friday will be very similar in the 40s and sunshine and calm conditions to end the work and school week.

Another near miss with a storm on Saturday as a system races south of us to start the weekend. We will again see more clouds from that storm as we stay dry and may take a minor dip in temps as a result. Expect low 40s and only partly sunny skies at best Saturday. We should see tons of sun Sunday and highs heading in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees! We should see more 50s next week… the first full week of Spring. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

