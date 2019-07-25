Metro Detroit weather: Morning lows in the 50s and 60s

It’s not quite as comfortably cool this Thursday morning, but still a decent start around Metro Detroit with morning lows in the 50s to low and mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, and then we’ll see a great stretch of sunshine warming most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario into the mid 80s as the humidity remains manageable and the winds are light WNW 5-10 mph. We cannot rule out an isolated thundershower or two with the peak heat of the afternoon, but most of us will not see a drop.

Friday will be a carbon copy of today with a beautiful summer blend of sun and clouds as morning lows in the 60s head again into the mid 80s through the afternoon tomorrow. The humidity will start to slowly creep up Friday, Saturday, and especially Sunday. A few pop ups are possible with the Friday afternoon heat, but don’t cancel any outdoor plans as any storm firing in the heat of the day will be isolated in nature.

We will start to feel that humidity a bit Saturday as we flirt with 90° and will feel more like the low and mid 90s. The air gets a little more unstable and the isolated storm chances will become more scattered both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. I wouldn’t expect too much activity Saturday, but a few soakers will fire up and you may have to dodge rain and thunder for 30 minutes here and there. The chances get better for scattered rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon as the humidity and heat will be cranking. Monday afternoon and evening will be one to watch with more widespread or impactful showers and storms likely. Stay tuned! You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

