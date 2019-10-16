Metro Detroit weather: Morning showers, wind in forecast

DETROIT -

Don't expect anything better than 40s for the rest of your Wednesday around Metro Detroit, no matter what your car-mometer says.

The winds are just getting started increasing from the west 10-25 mph, and then there are the gusts 25-35 mph or stronger all afternoon and early evening. The winds help drag more lake enhanced clouds with an occasional rain shower through about 5pm.

Now that we got the good news out of the way -- it does get better after one more cool and breezy day.

Thursday

Thursday will be on the chilly side with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We should get a decent mix of sun and clouds by midday with gusty winds WNW 10-20 mph and highs only in the low to mid 50s.

There will be more sunshine and the winds won't be as strong tomorrow.

Friday

Get ready for a frosty start to your Friday morning in the 20s to mid 30s under clear skies.

But have no fear because the sunshine will help highs hit 55-60°F to end the work and school week.

Weekend weather

The weekend will be warmer starting with low 40s early Saturday, warming into the mid or upper 60s with sun and clouds and lighter winds all weekend. There's a shot at a shower or two late Saturday night, but it should be dry for the Detroit Marathon Sunday morning with early morning temps around 50 degrees.

We will be dry all day with another shot at showers Sunday night, so if we get enough sunshine we may hit 70°F Sunday and Monday, but rain chances increase especially late Monday and Tuesday of next week.

