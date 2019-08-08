Metro Detroit weather: Morning storm chances

A cold front moving through early this morning is the spark for rain and thundershowers around Metro Detroit that will make the roads a little slippery for your Thursday morning commute. The showers will be pushing out of the area between 7 and 8am into Southern Ontario and farther east. The rest of the day will be a changing of the air from warm and muggy, to much more comfortable stuff. The winds will be cranking WNW 7-17 mph gusting over 20 mph after lunch and the best shot for showers through the day will be closer to Lake Huron and in our North Zone. We don’t expect much even north, but most of us will be drying out with a gradual clearing of the skies. The morning temps are close to 70°F and afternoon highs will hit the low to maybe mid 80s with enough sunshine. It will be a mix of sun and clouds and a much less muggy afternoon.

Friday looks ideal starting with the comfy air and great sleeping weather. Overnight lows tonight into tomorrow will dip down into the 50s and the dewpoints or humidity levels are down. Keep the windows open tonight if your ok with that, and get ready for a great end of the work week. Highs with tons of sun will be in the upper 70s for most to a few low 80s and still a little breezy W 5-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

The weekend will be a little warmer as we see more low 80s and fewer upper 70s but it’s still very nice with lower humidity across the board. Our computer model data keeps Metro Detroit dry all weekend with clouds on the increase late Sunday into early Monday. We may get a few showers then, but we’ll keep an eye on it in case the timeline advances. Next week’s best shower chances are late Tuesday and Wednesday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.