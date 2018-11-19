Metro Detroit weather: Chilly morning with more snow expected tonight

Good Monday morning! It’s cold as you head out with teens and 20s around Metro Detroit with patchy fog keeping visibility down in spots as you head out, so bundle up and be careful. We will be mostly cloudy most of the day with highs only warming to near 37 degrees with winds SSW 5-10 mph. Snow is heading our way this evening and tonight. Snow may start as early as 7 or 8pm.

Light snow showers overnight will not stack up to much more than about a half inch of new snow, but it will keep your drive slippery and a little icy early Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to start your day, and only manage low to maybe mid 30s for highs tomorrow. Another round of light snow moves in late, late Tuesday into early Wednesday. For anyone traveling early Wednesday, this doesn't look like much of a problem, but we will keep our eye on it.

After some morning snow showers Wednesday, we will get into partly sunny skies and stay on the cool side. Highs will only hit the mid to maybe upper 30s Wednesday, and our Holiday warm up will wait a couple of days. It will be very cool Thursday morning if you’re heading to America’s Thanksgiving Parade. We’ll start around 20 degrees with a decent breeze keeping wind chills in the teens early… bundle everybody up and come have a great time. Highs on Thanksgiving will only hit the mid 30s with sunshine, not the mid 40s as we had forecasted last week. The warmer air moves in Friday when we expect mid 40s and sun. But a rain maker moves in early Saturday… stay tuned. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

