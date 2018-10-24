Metro Detroit weather: Mostly clear skies Wednesday

DETROIT - High pressure settling over the western Great Lakes has cleared our skies, except for over parts of the Thumb where north-northwest winds coming across Lake Huron continue to bring patches of clouds across that area.

While a light shower cannot be ruled out there today, the rest of us can enjoy brilliant sunshine, although a partly cloudy period might develop for the later morning hours.

It’ll be cool sunshine, though, as highs only reach the mid to upper 40s (that’s 8 to 9 degrees Celsius for our friends across the border in Ontario). Those northwest winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph…not nearly as breezy as it was on Tuesday.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:38 p.m.

Clear and cool for all of us tonight, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Fortunately, calm air means no wind chill!

Thursday forecast

Mostly sunny Thursday morning, then high, thin cirrus clouds will move in across during the afternoon. Keep an eye out for Sun Dogs -- those small, bright, multi-colored patches on either side of the sun -- which are very common when we have cirrus clouds. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Thickening clouds Thursday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

A few showers are possible Friday night, but it’s not clear yet if they’ll hold off until after our Friday evening high school football games (right now we’re leaning toward dry weather in the evening). Lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather forecast

We have a very convoluted weather pattern taking shape for the weekend, as former Hurricane Willa moves from Mexico into Texas, with that low pressure area then moving east across the Gulf Coast and then up the eastern seaboard as a developing nor’easter. While it’s too warm for snow with this system in New England, they will get wind and heavy rain, so air delays are possible at the major New England airports on Saturday -- keep this in mind if you’ll be traveling that way.

As for us, while the details aren’t clear yet, it does appear that we now have a chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. We can’t get detailed about the timing yet -- we’ll try to dive into that tomorrow if the computer models come into any kind of agreement on things. Expect highs generally in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Halloween weather forecast

Monday could start with a few light rain or snow showers but, otherwise, just expect a cloudy, cool day with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Right now, Halloween looks dry! Highs should be near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), with temps falling from there in the evening. Obviously, this is a long ways out, and the weather pattern can change, but there’s enough agreement in the computer models to go with a dry forecast. We’ll be monitoring a rain system coming this way for Thursday. Obviously, should things accelerate, then that rain could begin Wednesday night. Stay tuned!

