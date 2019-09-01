Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, showers possible

DETROIT - Mostly cloudy tonight with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind. If we get any meaningful clearing of the cloud cover, then some patchy fog would be possible later at night.

Partly cloudy and warmer on Labor Day, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Unfortunately, my in-house high resolution RPM model is generating a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Many more of us won't get one than will, but there's a risk. If you have outdoor plans, most of the day should be fine, but be aware of this possibility and monitor things on our app's radar just in case anything pops up near you.

Monday's sunrise is at 6:59 a.m., and Monday's sunset is at 8:06 p.m.

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, becoming breezy and more humid on Tuesday -- but don't get used to it. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

A strong cold front Tuesday night brings some showers and thunderstorms. Timing of these storms will be critical, because severe storms will be ongoing to our west late Tuesday afternoon. If those storms arrive here in the early evening when it's still relatively warm, then they will remain severe as they cross our area. Conversely, if they don't arrive until late evening when it's cooler, then the less unstable atmosphere will weaken those storms below severe limits. Bottom line: the farther west you are in our area, the greater the risk of large hail and damaging winds. Lows Tuesday night in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with much colder highs behind that cold front -- only in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). The afternoon may feel just a tad brisk with that wind!

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) -- with 40s in rural areas!

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) -- and lighter wind than on Wednesday, so it'll be a very pleasant afternoon.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

A cold front is still on track to cross the area probably Saturday morning, but it now appears that this front won't have much moisture to work with, so I feel that the chance for a shower or thunderstorm is pretty low -- many of us just may get through the entire day dry. Cold, Canadian high pressure follows the front, giving us a dry day on Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius) Saturday, with highs only in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Now THAT'S fall weather -- I'm thinking a trip to the cider mill is in order.

