Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s

This week is a classic example of why we meteorologists do not try to forecast storm specifics a week ahead of time. Tuesday night’s computer models had us dry from Saturday through next Wednesday. Then, Wednesday afternoon, one of the more reliable long range models (the ECMWF) suddenly gave us some snow on Christmas Day…but other models did not. Today’s overnight models now give us almost no impact from the Christmas Day system, but gives us a close call with a Sunday night system. Why so much difficulty? Because the upper level disturbances that will generate these weather systems are still out over the Pacific. Until those disturbances cross the west coast, after which their physics can then be assessed via our land-based upper air balloon network, the models will continue to have poor run-to-run consistency.

With all of this in mind, here’s how our Christmas weather is shaping up:

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies, with one period of showers crossing the area this morning through lunchtime, followed by a mostly dry period for the rest of the afternoon, and then increasing rain this evening. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:04 p.m.

Rain is likely most of tonight, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers gradually taper off on Friday, with some inconsequential wet snowflakes possibly mixing in. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). Winter officially begins at 5:23 p.m. Friday! That moment is called the Winter Solstice, and is the point where the northern hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the sun…this day will be the sun’s lowest point in the midday sky of the entire year. After this, we will gradually start getting more daylight!

Cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius). Happy Festivus!

Sunday night is where we now introduce the chance for some light snow…STAY TUNED! Lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Christmas Eve Day, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Merry Christmas! Mostly cloudy on Christmas Eve, with evening temperatures near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Christmas Day, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Happy Kwanzaa! Mostly cloudy on Wednesday…no weather issues heading to the mall to exchange all of those gifts that don’t fit and spending your gift cards! Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

We have a warm-up and a chance of rain on Thursday, with windy highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).



