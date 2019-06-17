Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-and-upper 50s

DETROIT - Clouds hung tough out of a yucky weekend, keeping temperatures cool. And that will set the table for a below normal week temperature-wise.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy for the rest of tonight. Lows will fall to the mid-and-upper 50s.

Sunshine will mix it up with the clouds by afternoon on Tuesday. That will take temperatures to the upper 70s. Wind will be light through the day. Couple that with low humidity, and tomorrow won’t be half bad.

Wednesday will feature a warm front meandering up from the south. Anyone shocked? If I could add an eye roll emoji here, I would. That brings back some scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs near 80. This won’t be a ton of rain, maybe a tenth to quarter of an inch at most.

Wednesday is also our last Severe Weather Alert Radio Day. We’ll be at the Meijer in Westland. So if you’ve been thinking about getting a NOAA Weather Radio for your home, your cottage, your boat or for a family member, c’mon out and see us.

Thursday the back end of that same front sweeps through with more scattered showers. Highs will be cooler, in the mid 70s.

Friday is the official start of summer! (11:54 AM if you’re scoring at home). And that will probably be the best day of the forecast. Highs close to, but slightly below normal, in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

The weekend won’t win any awards, but it doesn’t look like a washout either. Rain chances will be around both days. Highs start creeping up to the mid 80s with muggy conditions on Sunday. That will carry through to Monday for the Ford Fireworks. As far as rain chances go early next week, there will be an active front around, but timing it this far out is not a productive endeavor.

