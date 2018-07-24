Metro Detroit weather: Mostly dry Wednesday before storm chances Thursday

DETROIT - Even after a dreary weekend, many Metro Detroit residents still need rain. Well, they're in luck.

Tuesday night's rain will taper off through the evening. A rumble of thunder is possible, but most of the rain should be brief and fairly light. Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

Wednesday should be dry. Some models are trying to scare up a shower or two, but there's a very slim chance. Highs will hit the mid-80s with a healthy serving of humidity.

Thursday is our best chance of rain as a cold front moves in. There is a marginal risk for severe storms with that rain, so we'll be watching closely.

Temperatures will cool down on the back side of the front and humidity will drop.

Friday will bring a small chance of showers as we end the work week, and there might be one around on Sunday. But after Thursday’s likely rain, we’ll stay mainly dry through the weekend.

Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s before slowly warming up next week.

