Metro Detroit weather: Mostly dry with some shower chances

We have not rid ourselves of the humidity yet, so we have some patchy fog this Wednesday morning around Metro Detroit, especially in rural areas as temps fall into the 60s as you head out. We may see a few showers today, but most of your Hump Day is dry with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Again, it will feel warmer today with the humidity sticking around. A spotty shower or two both this morning and afternoon, but don’t cancel your plans and don’t expect much help for the grass and garden today.

Another cool front passes through tomorrow morning, and we will see morning showers and storms across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario between 4am and 8am as that front moves in. The day gets gradually brighter and less muggy. But it may be late afternoon before we feel that comfy air sliding into our area. It should be great sleeping weather heading into Friday and through your weekend ahead. Friday looks brilliant with sunshine and mostly 70s with a few neighborhoods in the low 80s to end the work week.

The weekend looks wonderful with bright sun Saturday and highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s with lower humidity. Sunday will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy late in the afternoon, but we should stay dry all weekend. Computer model data shows a chance for a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

