Metro Detroit weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday; rain later this week

DETROIT - If you’ve enjoyed the past two days of sunshine, you’ll love today.

Expect mostly sunny skies -- there will be some patches of clouds from time to time -- with highs on average around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). We say "on average" because those of you on the eastside -- especially near and north of Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron -- will have wind off those cold lakes keeping you much cooler.

Meanwhile, those farther west away from the lakes will be warmer. Wind will initially be from the southeast, then veer to the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:25 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:53 p.m.

Increasing clouds tonight, with a few showers possible late at night. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). South wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Thursday forecast

Cloudy with the chance for light showers on Thursday as a cold front approaches, but parts of the day should also be dry. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a chance of showers -- the better chances are the farther south you are -- with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Friday forecast

Friday is a little tricky, because we’re not 100 percent certain just how far south the aforementioned cold front will travel before stopping. If it makes it into central Ohio and Indiana, then we may be dry for a while Friday with rain returning late in the day. If it ends up stalling closer to the state line, then we could see some showers through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Rain increases Friday night as an area of low pressure travels east-northeastward along that stalled cold front. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

It’s going to rain Saturday. In fact, we may pick up three-quarters of an inch to one inch of rain and, by the way, as colder air wraps in behind the exiting low pressure center, some of that rain could change to wet snow, especially across our West and North Zones. Never give up on winter in March. Just sayin’.

Highs Saturday in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain and wet snow ends Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny on Sunday, with chilly highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and a bit of a breeze making it feel even more brisk.

Next week

Mostly sunny Monday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Play Ball! Well, maybe

It’s way too early, obviously, to get specific about our Opening Day weather, but today’s long range models suggest a rainy day Thursday. Don’t take this forecast to the bank…give us a few days to see how the models trend. We’ll keep you updated!

