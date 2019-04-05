Metro Detroit weather: Mother Nature throws us a curve ball

DETROIT - The rain moved out right on schedule early this morning, and the entire region was socked in with low, grey clouds.

Then, a hole developed over the southeastern part of our area, extending into northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. In some areas, skies entirely cleared for a while! It's just that one little hole surrounded by clouds for hundreds of miles around.

This is insane: the entire region is socked in with low clouds, except for this hole, which now covers the southern half of our area. Mother Nature just messin' with me today... pic.twitter.com/296u560pIb — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) April 5, 2019

Clouds are redeveloping in that hole, so we'll become mostly cloudy again and stay that way into tonight.

The day will remain dry, though. Highs today will barely make it to 50 degrees in the north and northwest, where clouds never broke this morning, and in the mid 50s in areas that got sun. Wind will be light and variable.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:09 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with calm air. If we get any meaningful breaks in the overcast, then locally dense fog would be possible, although not everybody would get it.

Weekend

Mostly cloudy to start our weekend, with at least partial sunshine developing. How much sunshine will dictate how warm we get, and the computer model guidance is dramatically different on this aspect of the Saturday forecast.

At this point, we expect partly cloudy skies to develop, with highs getting into the low and possibly mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius). If it stays cloudy, then we’ll be cooler. If we clear out completely, then we could actually reach the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

We remain dry for our date night, and this continues through the overnight hours to dawn Sunday. Lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts dry, but showers are possible by mid-to-late afternoon if the GFS, UKMET and GEM models are to be believed. The ECMWF model suggests that the rain will hold off until evening but, at this point, we’ll go with the best three out of four.

So if you have outdoor plans Sunday, including the Tigers game at Comerica Park, check the radar on our free Local4Casters app frequently Sunday afternoon to stay ahead of the weather.

Highs Sunday should reach the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), with upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius) possible if the rain holds off until evening!



