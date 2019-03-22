Metro Detroit weather: Much colder with clearing skies Friday night

DETROIT - The first full weekend of spring 2019 is under way, and we have some sunshine coming back with slightly higher temperatures. First we have to deal with another cold night.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Friday evening will be chilly and mostly cloudy. Whether you’re going to see Hamilton or head to your favorite sports bar to watch college basketball, remember your coat, hat, scarf and gloves to stay warm. Dinnertime temps will be in the middle and upper 30s with wind chills near or below freezing.

Friday night becomes partly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s. It still remains a little blustery with windchill‘s in the single digits by dawn.

Saturday will be much sunnier with higher temperatures in the afternoon. Ours will be in the middle and upper 40s under blue sky’s. Great day to get the car washed and go running or toss the frisbee around in some invigorating here. Many folks will just need a sweatshirt to stay warm.

Sunday will be partly sunny and milder. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s. This is 5 to 10°F above average.

A new area of low pressure moves in late Sunday night and Monday morning. Rain and snow showers are possible with Monday's temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dryer. Chili on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Daytime temps closer to 50°F on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday really feel warmer with the mercury closer to 60°F.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.