Metro Detroit weather: Much more snow coming this week

DETROIT - Mother Nature is saving her worst for the last part of this week.

A winter storm watch has been posted for most of the area for Thursday night and Friday. Snow totals will end up in a wide range, from around 3 inches in our North Zone to 8 inches in our South Zone.

This will be a long duration event, lasting nearly 24 hours of solid snowfall, some of which will be heavy at times. That, plus the sharp gradient between the lowest and highest totals, means we could be refining this forecast multiple times before the storm starts.

Stay with us through Thursday for the latest on this dynamic and powerful snowmaker.

But on Wednesday night, we'll stay dry and very cold. Temperatures will fall to just above zero. Winds will remain light, so it will feel very close to the actual temperature.

Daylight hours Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the low 20s. Snow will begin after midnight and last for nearly 24 hours.

But that's not the last of it. We'll see another, smaller shot of snow Saturday night.

Temperatures will come up a bit next week, but not much. At least we'll get an extended break from the snow. Check out how long it lasts in the 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.