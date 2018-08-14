Metro Detroit weather: Much needed rain is on the way

DETROIT - Tuesday was another great summer day: a touch warmer than Monday but, with the humidity kept in check, a super day. Looming in the back of our minds is the need for rain and, fortunately, it appears that our wait is almost over.

Fair weather cumulus clouds will dissipate once again around sunset, and we’ll have mostly clear skies for a while tonight before cirrus clouds start increasing later at night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

We’ll probably keep at least partial sunshine around into Wednesday afternoon, before clouds start increasing. A few showers are possible by late afternoon, with the best chance being across parts of our West and South Zones.

Most of us, though, should get through the afternoon mostly dry. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:41 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 8:34 p.m.

Showers increase Wednesday night through Thursday. Periods of heavy rain are possible, and a widespread one-half inch to one inch rainfall is likely.

As long as it doesn’t come down too fast for too long and we avoid flood problems, this will be an incredibly beneficial rain to help recharge our soil moisture. Lows Wednesday night near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), and highs Thursday only in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) due to the clouds and rain…and even cooler in the Thumb.

Showers gradually diminish late Thursday night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Even if we start with some clouds Friday (and even a lingering shower in the Thumb), skies should become partly cloudy by afternoon. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon, but many more of us will likely have a dry day. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). There shouldn’t be any weather problems going to the Lions’ exhibition game at Ford Field!

Weekend forecast

Today’s computer models continue the trend advertised yesterday -- a trend that suggests a spectacular weekend ahead. Saturday looks to be partly cloudy, with comfortable humidity and highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Outlook for next week

Monday will start sunny, but increasing clouds will be followed by rain developing mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Another solid batch of much-needed rain should cross the area Monday night through Tuesday. Lows Monday night in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), and highs Tuesday in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Sunshine gradually develops on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius) Thursday, an in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

